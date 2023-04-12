Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Hotels

Pool Hotels for sale in Greece

222 properties total found
Hotelin Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
360 m²
€ 850,000
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,650,000
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
385 m²
€ 600,000
Offered for sale Apart Hotel with an area of 385 sq.m in Sidari in the north of Corfu Island…
Hotelin Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
1 680 m²
€ 4,250,000
For sale hotel with an area of 1680 sq.m in the one-miz of the most popular tourist areas of…
Hotelin Greece, Greece
Hotel
Greece, Greece
698 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale is an aparthotel with a swimming pool in one of the most popular villages in Sithon…
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
280 m²
€ 800,000
For sale hotel with an area of 280 square meters.m on the island of Corfu. The windows offer…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
830 m²
€ 1,320,000
Hotel for sale 830 sq.m in the Chania region. The three-story hotel is built on a plot of 12…
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,350,000
The hotel is located in the Agios Georgios Argiradon area in the southwest of the island and…
Hotel 12 bedroomsin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
455 m²
€ 945,000
For sale hotel with an area of 455 sq.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is located at 3 le…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
500 m²
€ 650,000
For sale Hotel in Stalida, just 100 meters from the sea. The hotel consists of 2 buildings. …
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
550 m²
€ 1,700,000
In one of the most beautiful places of the island of Corfu, in a village called Ayos Gordios…
Hotelin Greece, Greece
Hotel
Greece, Greece
500 m²
€ 2,750,000
The mini-hotel consists of 11 apartments. Ground floor: 3 apartments ( 1 bedroom, living roo…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale a small hotel in Kalo Horio, Lasiti. Excellent location, very easy access from the …
Hotel 16 bedroomsin Greece, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Greece, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel with an area of 400 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The ho…
Hotelin Greece, Greece
Hotel
Greece, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 3,800,000
The hotel is located in the resort town of Edipsos, northern Evia. The city is known for its…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
750 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a hotel complex on the island of Crete, with an area of 750 sq.m. on a tot…
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
1 600 m²
€ 4,800,000
For sale hotel with an area of 1600 sq.m in Attica. The windows offer magnificent views of t…
Hotelin Greece, Greece
Hotel
Greece, Greece
325 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel with an area of 325 sq.m. on the peninsula of Sithonia. The hotel is located …
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
580 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel with an area of 580 square meters.m in Lassiti. The hotel is located in a pic…
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
300 m²
€ 400,000
A small apart-hotel consisting of two buildings and a swimming pool (7x15m) is offered for s…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
2 200 m²
€ 3,000,000
Offered for sale 3 -star hotel with 54 bungalows. 12 of them are family apartments of 50 sq.…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
3 600 m²
€ 3,000,000
Offered for sale a 3-star hotel located in the popular area of Faliraki. On the ground floor…
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
550 m²
€ 1,100,000
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 400 m²
€ 999,000
For sale a 1400 sq.m apartment in Lassiti. The hotel consists of 15 two bedroom apartments o…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
790 m²
€ 1,260,000
It is offered for sale a hotel of 790 square meters in Lassity in Crete. The hotel consists …
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
385 m²
€ 300,000
For sale are apartments, which consist of eight rooms. They are located in the village of Mo…
Hotel 40 bedroomsin Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Hotel 40 bedrooms
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 3,300,000
For sale hotel with an area of 1,500 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki reg…
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
200 m²
€ 750,000
For sale hotel with an area of 200 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The windows offer views of t…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
450 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel with a total area of 450 sq.m in Agios Nikolaos. The hotel consists of 12 fur…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
520 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel with an area of 520 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The windows offer sea v…

