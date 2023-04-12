UAE
Pool Hotels for sale in Greece
222 properties total found
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
360 m²
€ 850,000
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,650,000
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
385 m²
€ 600,000
Offered for sale Apart Hotel with an area of 385 sq.m in Sidari in the north of Corfu Island…
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
1 680 m²
€ 4,250,000
For sale hotel with an area of 1680 sq.m in the one-miz of the most popular tourist areas of…
Hotel
Greece, Greece
698 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale is an aparthotel with a swimming pool in one of the most popular villages in Sithon…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
280 m²
€ 800,000
For sale hotel with an area of 280 square meters.m on the island of Corfu. The windows offer…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
830 m²
€ 1,320,000
Hotel for sale 830 sq.m in the Chania region. The three-story hotel is built on a plot of 12…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,350,000
The hotel is located in the Agios Georgios Argiradon area in the southwest of the island and…
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
455 m²
€ 945,000
For sale hotel with an area of 455 sq.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is located at 3 le…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
500 m²
€ 650,000
For sale Hotel in Stalida, just 100 meters from the sea. The hotel consists of 2 buildings. …
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
550 m²
€ 1,700,000
In one of the most beautiful places of the island of Corfu, in a village called Ayos Gordios…
Hotel
Greece, Greece
500 m²
€ 2,750,000
The mini-hotel consists of 11 apartments. Ground floor: 3 apartments ( 1 bedroom, living roo…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale a small hotel in Kalo Horio, Lasiti. Excellent location, very easy access from the …
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Greece, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel with an area of 400 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The ho…
Hotel
Greece, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 3,800,000
The hotel is located in the resort town of Edipsos, northern Evia. The city is known for its…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
750 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a hotel complex on the island of Crete, with an area of 750 sq.m. on a tot…
Hotel
Athens, Greece
1 600 m²
€ 4,800,000
For sale hotel with an area of 1600 sq.m in Attica. The windows offer magnificent views of t…
Hotel
Greece, Greece
325 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel with an area of 325 sq.m. on the peninsula of Sithonia. The hotel is located …
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
580 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel with an area of 580 square meters.m in Lassiti. The hotel is located in a pic…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
300 m²
€ 400,000
A small apart-hotel consisting of two buildings and a swimming pool (7x15m) is offered for s…
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
2 200 m²
€ 3,000,000
Offered for sale 3 -star hotel with 54 bungalows. 12 of them are family apartments of 50 sq.…
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
3 600 m²
€ 3,000,000
Offered for sale a 3-star hotel located in the popular area of Faliraki. On the ground floor…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
550 m²
€ 1,100,000
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 400 m²
€ 999,000
For sale a 1400 sq.m apartment in Lassiti. The hotel consists of 15 two bedroom apartments o…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
790 m²
€ 1,260,000
It is offered for sale a hotel of 790 square meters in Lassity in Crete. The hotel consists …
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
385 m²
€ 300,000
For sale are apartments, which consist of eight rooms. They are located in the village of Mo…
Hotel 40 bedrooms
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 3,300,000
For sale hotel with an area of 1,500 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki reg…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
200 m²
€ 750,000
For sale hotel with an area of 200 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The windows offer views of t…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
450 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel with a total area of 450 sq.m in Agios Nikolaos. The hotel consists of 12 fur…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
520 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel with an area of 520 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The windows offer sea v…
