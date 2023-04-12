Seaview Hotels for Sale in Greece

UAE
474 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
300 m²
€ 300,000
We offer for sale a residential complex consisting of 6 apartments. The complex has a comple…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
410 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale hotel with an area of 410 sq.m on the island of Zakynthos. The windows offer sea vi…
Hotel 1 room
Amoudi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale hotel of 410 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. There are solar panels fo…
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
360 m²
€ 850,000
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,650,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,300,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 900,000
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
565 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The four-story hotel has an angula…
Hotel
Northern Aegean, Greece
480 m²
€ 1,350,000
Hotel
Greece, Greece
1 350 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale is a hotel complex located on the first coastline from the sea. The hotel consists …
Hotel
Greece, Greece
1 600 m²
€ 1,800,000
It is offered for sale a hotel of 1600 sq.m, consisting of 24 rooms in the resort village of…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
270 m²
€ 400,000
A townhouse of 150 sq.m in Thessaloniki was put up for sale, the construction of which was m…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 1,700,000
For sale three-story hotel with an area of 2,000 sq.m. under construction. It is possible to…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
585 m²
€ 320,000
A three-story hotel in the Olympic Riviera region is offered for sale. The hotel is under co…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
330 m²
€ 3,300,000
In an area called Cassiopi, which is one of the most famous places on the island of Corfu, a…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
256 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel with an area of 256 square meters.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is loca…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 152 m²
€ 1,920,000
Offered for sale hotel in Lassiti Prefecture. The hotel is located in the center of a beauti…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
280 m²
€ 800,000
For sale hotel with an area of 280 square meters.m on the island of Corfu. The windows offer…
Hotel
Greece, Greece
350 m²
€ 1,550,000
We offer for sale a wonderful boutique hotel, which is located in the Plato area of Leros Is…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
450 m²
€ 1,300,000
In an area called Cassiopi, a complex of four houses is put up for sale. The 1st house of 14…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
830 m²
€ 1,320,000
Hotel for sale 830 sq.m in the Chania region. The three-story hotel is built on a plot of 12…
Hotel
Greece, Greece
540 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale is a hotel of 540 sq.m., located in the village of Nikiti, Sithonia, p-ov Halkidiki…
Hotel
Greece, Greece
850 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale a hotel of 850 sq.m. on the first coastline in the village of Nikiti, Sithonia, p-o…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
600 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale hotel with an area of 600 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The windows offer sea views,…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
670 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale a small hotel on the first line of the sea! The hotel is located in the northeast o…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
388 m²
€ 650,000
For sale rented rooms in Asprovalta with a total area of 255 sq.m. The first floor consists …
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,350,000
The hotel is located in the Agios Georgios Argiradon area in the southwest of the island and…
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
455 m²
€ 945,000
For sale hotel with an area of 455 sq.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is located at 3 le…
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
350 m²
€ 480,000
For sale hotel with an area of 350 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The wi…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
500 m²
€ 650,000
For sale Hotel in Stalida, just 100 meters from the sea. The hotel consists of 2 buildings. …
