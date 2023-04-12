Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Hotels for Sale in Greece

Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
300 m²
€ 300,000
We offer for sale a residential complex consisting of 6 apartments. The complex has a comple…
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
410 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale hotel with an area of 410 sq.m on the island of Zakynthos. The windows offer sea vi…
Hotel 1 roomin Amoudi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Amoudi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale hotel of 410 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. There are solar panels fo…
Hotelin Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
360 m²
€ 850,000
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,650,000
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,300,000
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 900,000
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
565 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The four-story hotel has an angula…
Hotelin Northern Aegean, Greece
Hotel
Northern Aegean, Greece
480 m²
€ 1,350,000
Hotelin Greece, Greece
Hotel
Greece, Greece
1 350 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale is a hotel complex located on the first coastline from the sea. The hotel consists …
Hotelin Greece, Greece
Hotel
Greece, Greece
1 600 m²
€ 1,800,000
It is offered for sale a hotel of 1600 sq.m, consisting of 24 rooms in the resort village of…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
270 m²
€ 400,000
A townhouse of 150 sq.m in Thessaloniki was put up for sale, the construction of which was m…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 1,700,000
For sale three-story hotel with an area of 2,000 sq.m. under construction. It is possible to…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
585 m²
€ 320,000
A three-story hotel in the Olympic Riviera region is offered for sale. The hotel is under co…
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
330 m²
€ 3,300,000
In an area called Cassiopi, which is one of the most famous places on the island of Corfu, a…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
256 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel with an area of 256 square meters.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is loca…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 152 m²
€ 1,920,000
Offered for sale hotel in Lassiti Prefecture. The hotel is located in the center of a beauti…
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
280 m²
€ 800,000
For sale hotel with an area of 280 square meters.m on the island of Corfu. The windows offer…
Hotelin Greece, Greece
Hotel
Greece, Greece
350 m²
€ 1,550,000
We offer for sale a wonderful boutique hotel, which is located in the Plato area of Leros Is…
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
450 m²
€ 1,300,000
In an area called Cassiopi, a complex of four houses is put up for sale. The 1st house of 14…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
830 m²
€ 1,320,000
Hotel for sale 830 sq.m in the Chania region. The three-story hotel is built on a plot of 12…
Hotelin Greece, Greece
Hotel
Greece, Greece
540 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale is a hotel of 540 sq.m., located in the village of Nikiti, Sithonia, p-ov Halkidiki…
Hotelin Greece, Greece
Hotel
Greece, Greece
850 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale a hotel of 850 sq.m. on the first coastline in the village of Nikiti, Sithonia, p-o…
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
600 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale hotel with an area of 600 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The windows offer sea views,…
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
670 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale a small hotel on the first line of the sea! The hotel is located in the northeast o…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
388 m²
€ 650,000
For sale rented rooms in Asprovalta with a total area of 255 sq.m. The first floor consists …
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,350,000
The hotel is located in the Agios Georgios Argiradon area in the southwest of the island and…
Hotel 12 bedroomsin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
455 m²
€ 945,000
For sale hotel with an area of 455 sq.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is located at 3 le…
Hotelin Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
350 m²
€ 480,000
For sale hotel with an area of 350 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The wi…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
500 m²
€ 650,000
For sale Hotel in Stalida, just 100 meters from the sea. The hotel consists of 2 buildings. …

