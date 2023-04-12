Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Hotels

Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Greece

commercial property
4366
restaurants
1
offices
52
manufacture buildings
80
investment properties
32
warehouses
52
shops
28
other
6
Hotel To archive
Clear all
356 properties total found
Hotelin Greece, Greece
Hotel
Greece, Greece
1 350 m²
€ 1,500,000
Hotelin Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
625 m²
€ 1,000,000
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,650,000
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 900,000
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
Hotelin Northern Aegean, Greece
Hotel
Northern Aegean, Greece
480 m²
€ 1,350,000
Hotelin Greece, Greece
Hotel
Greece, Greece
1 600 m²
€ 1,800,000
It is offered for sale a hotel of 1600 sq.m, consisting of 24 rooms in the resort village of…
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
330 m²
€ 3,300,000
In an area called Cassiopi, which is one of the most famous places on the island of Corfu, a…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
256 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel with an area of 256 square meters.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is loca…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 152 m²
€ 1,920,000
Offered for sale hotel in Lassiti Prefecture. The hotel is located in the center of a beauti…
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
280 m²
€ 800,000
For sale hotel with an area of 280 square meters.m on the island of Corfu. The windows offer…
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
450 m²
€ 1,300,000
In an area called Cassiopi, a complex of four houses is put up for sale. The 1st house of 14…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
830 m²
€ 1,320,000
Hotel for sale 830 sq.m in the Chania region. The three-story hotel is built on a plot of 12…
Hotel 8 bedroomsin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
532 m²
€ 390,000
For sale hotel with an area of 532 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The hotel is located at 3 le…
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
670 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale a small hotel on the first line of the sea! The hotel is located in the northeast o…
Hotelin Greece, Greece
Hotel
Greece, Greece
430 m²
€ 390,000
For sale hotel with an area of 430 sq.m in northern Greece. The windows offer views of the m…
Hotelin Greece, Greece
Hotel
Greece, Greece
1 100 m²
€ 1,400,000
Offered a hotel which consists of 27 apartments. The total area of the building is 1100 sq.m…
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
175 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel with an area of 175 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The windows offer magnificen…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
240 m²
€ 350,000
For sale building in the center of Thessaloniki 240 sq.m. which consists of a maisonette and…
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
550 m²
€ 1,700,000
In one of the most beautiful places of the island of Corfu, in a village called Ayos Gordios…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 200 m²
€ 2,200,000
Offered for sale hotel with an area of 1200 square meters.mna island of Crete. The hotel has…
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
250 m²
€ 380,000
On the island of Corfu, in a place called Dasya, an apart hotel is put up for sale at the co…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale a small hotel in Kalo Horio, Lasiti. Excellent location, very easy access from the …
Hotel 16 bedroomsin Greece, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Greece, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel with an area of 400 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The ho…
Hotel 12 bedroomsin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
480 m²
€ 1,350,000
For sale hotel with an area of 480 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The hotel is located at 3 le…
Hotelin Greece, Greece
Hotel
Greece, Greece
224 m²
€ 750,000
For sale 1/3 part of the apart-hotel on the Sithonia Peninsula. The area of the hotel is 224…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
450 m²
€ 2,000,000
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
535 m²
€ 1,200,000
Small hotel for sale and a separate maisonette in. Chania — a total of 535 sq.m of living sp…
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
300 m²
€ 500,000
A small complex of 300 square meters is for sale.m with a picturesque view, consisting of si…
Hotelin Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
1 390 m²
€ 1,200,000
Hotelin Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
380 m²
€ 700,000
For sale building with an area of 380 square meters.m on the Kassandra Peninsula. The three-…

Regions with properties for sale

in Katerini
in Aegean
in Kavala Prefecture
in Kavala
in Thessaly and Central Greece
in Municipality of Piraeus
in Piraeus
in The Municipality of Sithonia
in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
in District of Agios Nikolaos
in Municipality of Larissa
in Larissa
in Kassandria
in Polygyros
in Chania Municipality
in Nikiti
in Leptokarya
in The municipality Nea Propontida
in Limenas Chersonisou
in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality

Properties features in Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir