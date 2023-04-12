Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Greece

UAE
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel
Greece, Greece
1 350 m²
€ 1,500,000
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
625 m²
€ 1,000,000
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,650,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 900,000
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
Hotel
Northern Aegean, Greece
480 m²
€ 1,350,000
Hotel
Greece, Greece
1 600 m²
€ 1,800,000
It is offered for sale a hotel of 1600 sq.m, consisting of 24 rooms in the resort village of…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
330 m²
€ 3,300,000
In an area called Cassiopi, which is one of the most famous places on the island of Corfu, a…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
256 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel with an area of 256 square meters.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is loca…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 152 m²
€ 1,920,000
Offered for sale hotel in Lassiti Prefecture. The hotel is located in the center of a beauti…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
280 m²
€ 800,000
For sale hotel with an area of 280 square meters.m on the island of Corfu. The windows offer…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
450 m²
€ 1,300,000
In an area called Cassiopi, a complex of four houses is put up for sale. The 1st house of 14…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
830 m²
€ 1,320,000
Hotel for sale 830 sq.m in the Chania region. The three-story hotel is built on a plot of 12…
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
532 m²
€ 390,000
For sale hotel with an area of 532 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The hotel is located at 3 le…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
670 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale a small hotel on the first line of the sea! The hotel is located in the northeast o…
Hotel
Greece, Greece
430 m²
€ 390,000
For sale hotel with an area of 430 sq.m in northern Greece. The windows offer views of the m…
Hotel
Greece, Greece
1 100 m²
€ 1,400,000
Offered a hotel which consists of 27 apartments. The total area of the building is 1100 sq.m…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
175 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel with an area of 175 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The windows offer magnificen…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
240 m²
€ 350,000
For sale building in the center of Thessaloniki 240 sq.m. which consists of a maisonette and…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
550 m²
€ 1,700,000
In one of the most beautiful places of the island of Corfu, in a village called Ayos Gordios…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 200 m²
€ 2,200,000
Offered for sale hotel with an area of 1200 square meters.mna island of Crete. The hotel has…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
250 m²
€ 380,000
On the island of Corfu, in a place called Dasya, an apart hotel is put up for sale at the co…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale a small hotel in Kalo Horio, Lasiti. Excellent location, very easy access from the …
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Greece, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel with an area of 400 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The ho…
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
480 m²
€ 1,350,000
For sale hotel with an area of 480 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The hotel is located at 3 le…
Hotel
Greece, Greece
224 m²
€ 750,000
For sale 1/3 part of the apart-hotel on the Sithonia Peninsula. The area of the hotel is 224…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
450 m²
€ 2,000,000
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
535 m²
€ 1,200,000
Small hotel for sale and a separate maisonette in. Chania — a total of 535 sq.m of living sp…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
300 m²
€ 500,000
A small complex of 300 square meters is for sale.m with a picturesque view, consisting of si…
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
1 390 m²
€ 1,200,000
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
380 m²
€ 700,000
For sale building with an area of 380 square meters.m on the Kassandra Peninsula. The three-…
Search using the map