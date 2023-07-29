Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Heraklion, Greece

Limenas Chersonisou
33
Malia
19
Gazi
11
Archanes
3
Commercial real estate in Kato Gouves, Greece
Commercial real estate
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 9
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale Three Newly Built Semi-Detached Villas with Private Pools in Heraklion, Cre…
€ 1,150,000
Commercial 1 room in Panormos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale is offered a new development complex with 27 maisonettes by the sea, in Panormos or…
Price on request
Hotel 54 rooms in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 54 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 54
Number of floors 1
For sale a pretty complex on the outskirts of Hersonissos . All roοmshave delightful…
€ 1,650,000
Hotel 20 rooms in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 20 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 20
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Located on t…
€ 2,000,000
Commercial real estate in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Commercial real estate
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 12
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 756 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leavin…
€ 4,600,000
Hotel 23 rooms in Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 23
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
€ 2,200,000
Hotel 24 rooms in Stalida, Greece
Hotel 24 rooms
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 24
Number of floors 1
For sale is a hotel located in 29 km east of Heraklion airport in Crete. The hotel is in the…
€ 1,400,000
Hotel 30 rooms in Koutouloufari, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 30
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a hotel unit of 30 rooms (98 beds) in an amphitheatre location with unobs…
€ 4,000,000
Hotel 33 rooms in Kavrochori, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms
Kavrochori, Greece
Rooms 33
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
€ 850,000
Hotel 54 rooms in Koutouloufari, Greece
Hotel 54 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 54
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
€ 2,195,000
Hotel 39 rooms in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Hotel 39 rooms
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 39
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel in a busy touristic area in Crete, with panoramic views of the sea and the vi…
Price on request
Hotel 73 rooms in Kato Gouves, Greece
Hotel 73 rooms
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 73
Number of floors 3
For sale a hotel 2500 м² near Heraklion city in Crete. The hotel consists of 73 spaciou…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Hersonissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a residential complex of 3 villas on the island of Crete. Each villa has a garage, …
€ 3,500,000
Hotel 12 rooms in Malia, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Malia, Greece
Rooms 12
Number of floors 1
All our apts are equipped with: Modern and big kitchen closets Refrigerator Electrical table…
€ 1,300,000
Commercial 1 room in Analipsi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Complex of 4 Villas for Sale.The land plot of every villa is 1000sq.m and Each Villa is 100s…
€ 745,000
Hotel 19 rooms in Stalida, Greece
Hotel 19 rooms
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 19
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in Stalida just 100 meters from the sea.The hotel consists of 2 buildings. In…
€ 650,000
Commercial real estate in Piskopiano, Greece
Commercial real estate
Piskopiano, Greece
Rooms 11
Number of floors 4
Business for sale with a total area of 600 sq.m., in Crete. The hotel consists of a complex …
€ 600,000
Commercial 1 room in Vlichada, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Vlichada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale complex of 3 villas on a land plot 3000 sq.m. in Crete. Each villa is 85 sq.m. and …
€ 1,100,000
Commercial 1 room in Vlichada, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Vlichada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale an area 6.300 sq.m. with 3 villas. Each villa has an area of ​​115 m². and con…
€ 1,200,000
Commercial 1 room in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale complex of villas and two studios in Ligaria area of Heraklion region in Crete. The…
€ 10,700,000
Commercial 1 room in Kokkini Chani, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kokkini Chani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale complex of 10 apartments with communal swimming pool in Kokkini Hani, Hersonissos. …
€ 1,100,000
Commercial real estate in District of Heraklion, Greece
Commercial real estate
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 13
Number of floors 2
For sale Hostel bussines located in commercial area near the beach, next to the pancretan st…
€ 660,000
Hotel 15 rooms in Malia, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Malia, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 1
A hotel business is suggested for sale in the famous tourist destination of Malia, within Ch…
€ 550,000
Commercial 1 room in Koutouloufari, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 320 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the mo…
€ 907,000

