Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Region of Crete
  5. Heraklion Regional Unit
  6. District of Heraklion

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Heraklion, Greece

Limenas Chersonisou
33
Malia
19
Gazi
11
Archanes
3
91 property total found
Commercial real estate in Kato Gouves, Greece
Commercial real estate
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 9
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale Three Newly Built Semi-Detached Villas with Private Pools in Heraklion, Cre…
€ 1,150,000
Commercial 1 room in Panormos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale is offered a new development complex with 27 maisonettes by the sea, in Panormos or…
Price on request
Hotel 54 rooms in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 54 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 54
Number of floors 1
For sale a pretty complex on the outskirts of Hersonissos . All roοmshave delightful…
€ 1,650,000
Hotel 20 rooms in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 20 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 20
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Located on t…
€ 2,000,000
Commercial real estate in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Commercial real estate
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 12
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 756 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leavin…
€ 4,600,000
Commercial 3 rooms in Ethia, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms
Ethia, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 286 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 24 rooms in Stalida, Greece
Hotel 24 rooms
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 24
Number of floors 1
For sale is a hotel located in 29 km east of Heraklion airport in Crete. The hotel is in the…
€ 1,400,000
Hotel 30 rooms in Koutouloufari, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 30
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a hotel unit of 30 rooms (98 beds) in an amphitheatre location with unobs…
€ 4,000,000
Commercial real estate in Gazi, Greece
Commercial real estate
Gazi, Greece
Rooms 11
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 670 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€ 1,100,000
Hotel 1 room in Hersonissos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
€ 400,000
Hotel 54 rooms in Koutouloufari, Greece
Hotel 54 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 54
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
€ 2,195,000
Hotel 42 rooms in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 42 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 42
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a hotel of 42 rooms in Limenas Hersonissos. Total room area 1411sqm and a…
€ 2,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Kato Gouves, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
Three apartments are suggested for sale in Gouves, Hersonissos.The apartments have a total a…
€ 480,000
Hotel 13 rooms in Stalida, Greece
Hotel 13 rooms
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 13
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale an apartment complex just 35 meters from the sea in a very privileged pos…
€ 999,000
Commercial 1 room in Koutouloufari, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 4
Business suggested for sale just 10 meters from the sea, in one of the most famous and large…
€ 950,000
Hotel 23 rooms in Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 23
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a hotel unit in the Municipality of Hersonissos. The hotel is 1760sqm on …
€ 1,400,000
Commercial 1 room in Malia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Malia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Commercial property for sale in Crete. The object was built in 1995, with an area of 140m2 i…
Price on request
Hotel 39 rooms in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Hotel 39 rooms
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 39
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel in a busy touristic area in Crete, with panoramic views of the sea and the vi…
Price on request
Hotel 12 rooms in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 12
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale, that consisting of 12 apartments of 40 sqm each with a capacity of 4 + perso…
Price on request
Hotel 14 rooms in Amoudara, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 14
Number of floors 1
For sale is a hotel complex consisting of 14 apartments in an excellent location 215 meters …
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Gazi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Gazi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale, it is a state-of-the-art cultural and entertainment complex in Heraklion, Crete. I…
Price on request
Commercial real estate in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Commercial real estate
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 12
Number of floors 4
For sale a residential complex of 760sq.m, in the island of Crete. The complex consists of 1…
€ 1,200,000
Commercial 1 room in Malia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Malia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property, in the island of Crete. The ground floor of the building inc…
€ 850,000
Hotel 14 rooms in Malia, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms
Malia, Greece
Rooms 14
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 320 square meters in Crete. The hotel is located in a touristic resort v…
€ 1,635,000
Commercial 1 room in Malia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Malia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 8
For sale commercial insane 60 sq.m. which operates as a shop and mini hotel 300 sq.m. The ho…
€ 1,030,000
Commercial 1 room in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a building of 400 sq. m, on the promenade of a popular tourist town, close to the p…
€ 5,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Analipsi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property of 300sq.m, in the island of Crete. The building includes a s…
€ 300,000
Commercial 1 room in Hersonissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a residential complex of 3 villas on the island of Crete. Each villa has a garage, …
€ 3,500,000
Commercial 6 rooms in Kato Gouves, Greece
Commercial 6 rooms
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
For sale a building area of ​​267 sq.m in the prefecture of Heraklion. The building is const…
€ 465,000
Commercial 1 room in Karteros, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Karteros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale building with a total area of 285 sq.m. The two-story building accommodates 7 apart…
€ 500,000

Properties features in Heraklion, Greece

hotels
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir