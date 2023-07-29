Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Heraklion, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial 6 rooms in Koutouloufari, Greece
Commercial 6 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 5
Fantastic Investment Opportunity: Six cozy First Floor Apartments of 162m2 in Prime Seaside …
€ 249,000
Hotel 54 rooms in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 54 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 54
Number of floors 1
For sale a pretty complex on the outskirts of Hersonissos . All roοmshave delightful…
€ 1,650,000
Hotel 20 rooms in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 20 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 20
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Located on t…
€ 2,000,000
Commercial real estate in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Commercial real estate
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 12
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 756 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leavin…
€ 4,600,000
Commercial 3 rooms in Ethia, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms
Ethia, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 286 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€ 1,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Siva, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Siva, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale an olive oil plant, on Crete. The plant has an adjacent plot of 2.500sq.m, it is fu…
€ 350,000
Hotel 11 rooms in Hersonissos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 11
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale an apartment rental business in Limenas Hersonissos, Heraklion Prefecture…
€ 900,000
Hotel 30 rooms in Koutouloufari, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 30
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a hotel unit of 30 rooms (98 beds) in an amphitheatre location with unobs…
€ 4,000,000
Commercial 3 rooms in Stironas, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms
Stironas, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 540 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the mountain, t…
€ 1,450,000
Hotel 1 room in Hersonissos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
€ 400,000
Hotel 33 rooms in Kavrochori, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms
Kavrochori, Greece
Rooms 33
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
€ 850,000
Hotel 42 rooms in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 42 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 42
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a hotel of 42 rooms in Limenas Hersonissos. Total room area 1411sqm and a…
€ 2,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Archanes, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Archanes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Three detached houses are proposed for sale in the Prefecture of Heraklion. They are located…
€ 265,000
Hotel 23 rooms in Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 23
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a hotel unit in the Municipality of Hersonissos. The hotel is 1760sqm on …
€ 1,400,000
Hotel 39 rooms in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Hotel 39 rooms
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 39
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel in a busy touristic area in Crete, with panoramic views of the sea and the vi…
Price on request
Hotel 73 rooms in Kato Gouves, Greece
Hotel 73 rooms
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 73
Number of floors 3
For sale a hotel 2500 м² near Heraklion city in Crete. The hotel consists of 73 spaciou…
Price on request
Hotel 12 rooms in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 12
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale, that consisting of 12 apartments of 40 sqm each with a capacity of 4 + perso…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a business property of 2000 sq.m, near the popular tourist town ''Chersoni…
€ 500,000
Commercial 1 room in Analipsi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property of 300sq.m, in the island of Crete. The building includes a s…
€ 300,000
Commercial 1 room in Hersonissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a residential complex of 3 villas on the island of Crete. Each villa has a garage, …
€ 3,500,000
Commercial 6 rooms in Kato Gouves, Greece
Commercial 6 rooms
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
For sale a building area of ​​267 sq.m in the prefecture of Heraklion. The building is const…
€ 465,000
Hotel 12 rooms in Malia, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Malia, Greece
Rooms 12
Number of floors 1
All our apts are equipped with: Modern and big kitchen closets Refrigerator Electrical table…
€ 1,300,000
Commercial 1 room in Karteros, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Karteros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale building with a total area of 285 sq.m. The two-story building accommodates 7 apart…
€ 500,000
Commercial 1 room in Hersonissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale children's camp with a total area of 2800 sq. m in the area of Hersonissos. The cam…
€ 3,200,000
Commercial 1 room in District of Heraklion, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale is a six-story building with an area of 2508 sq.m in Heraklion. The building is bui…
€ 3,200,000
Commercial 1 room in Gournes, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Gournes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a building with a total area of 475 sq.m is located in the area of Heraklion. The t…
€ 1,400,000
Hotel 23 rooms in Stalida, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 23
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1300 sq.m in Stalida. The complex con…
€ 1,800,000
Commercial 1 room in Gournes, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Gournes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a hotel, located in the centre of a tourist village, with a gorgeous sea v…
€ 700,000
Commercial real estate in Gazi, Greece
Commercial real estate
Gazi, Greece
Rooms 24
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a hotel, located in the biggest city of Crete Herqclion, with a gorgeous s…
€ 880,000
Commercial 1 room in Analipsi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Complex of 4 Villas for Sale.The land plot of every villa is 1000sq.m and Each Villa is 100s…
€ 745,000

