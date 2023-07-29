UAE
Seaview Hotels for Sale in Heraklion, Greece
19 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Hotel 54 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
54
1
For sale a pretty complex on the outskirts of Hersonissos . All roοmshave delightful…
€ 1,650,000
Recommend
Hotel 20 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
20
1
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Located on t…
€ 2,000,000
Recommend
Hotel 24 rooms
Stalida, Greece
24
1
For sale is a hotel located in 29 km east of Heraklion airport in Crete. The hotel is in the…
€ 1,400,000
Recommend
Hotel 30 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
30
1
Suggested for sale a hotel unit of 30 rooms (98 beds) in an amphitheatre location with unobs…
€ 4,000,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
€ 400,000
Recommend
Hotel 54 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
54
1
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
€ 2,195,000
Recommend
Hotel 42 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
42
1
Suggested for sale a hotel of 42 rooms in Limenas Hersonissos. Total room area 1411sqm and a…
€ 2,500,000
Recommend
Hotel 13 rooms
Stalida, Greece
13
1
Suggested for sale an apartment complex just 35 meters from the sea in a very privileged pos…
€ 999,000
Recommend
Hotel 23 rooms
Analipsi, Greece
23
1
Suggested for sale a hotel unit in the Municipality of Hersonissos. The hotel is 1760sqm on …
€ 1,400,000
Recommend
Hotel 39 rooms
Agia Pelagia, Greece
39
3
For sale hotel in a busy touristic area in Crete, with panoramic views of the sea and the vi…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 12 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
12
1
Hotel for sale, that consisting of 12 apartments of 40 sqm each with a capacity of 4 + perso…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 14 rooms
Amoudara, Greece
14
1
For sale is a hotel complex consisting of 14 apartments in an excellent location 215 meters …
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 14 rooms
Malia, Greece
14
1
For sale a hotel of 320 square meters in Crete. The hotel is located in a touristic resort v…
€ 1,635,000
Recommend
Hotel 23 rooms
Stalida, Greece
23
1
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1300 sq.m in Stalida. The complex con…
€ 1,800,000
Recommend
Hotel 19 rooms
Stalida, Greece
19
1
Hotel for sale in Stalida just 100 meters from the sea.The hotel consists of 2 buildings. In…
€ 650,000
Recommend
Hotel 16 rooms
Malia, Greece
16
1
Hotel for sale which consist of 16 fully equipped roms. There is also a swimming pool with a…
€ 790,000
Recommend
Hotel 14 rooms
Analipsi, Greece
14
1
For sale a hotelnear the beach in the tourist area of Hersonissos. The hotelsize it is680 sq…
€ 1,800,000
Recommend
Hotel 19 rooms
Malia, Greece
19
1
Hotel for sale in an exceptionally developed tourist area with a total area of 750 sq.m. o…
€ 1,200,000
Recommend
Hotel 15 rooms
Malia, Greece
15
1
A hotel business is suggested for sale in the famous tourist destination of Malia, within Ch…
€ 550,000
Recommend
