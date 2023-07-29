Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Heraklion, Greece

Hotel 54 rooms in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 54 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 54
Number of floors 1
For sale a pretty complex on the outskirts of Hersonissos . All roοmshave delightful…
€ 1,650,000
Hotel 20 rooms in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 20 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 20
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Located on t…
€ 2,000,000
Hotel 11 rooms in Hersonissos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 11
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale an apartment rental business in Limenas Hersonissos, Heraklion Prefecture…
€ 900,000
Hotel 30 rooms in Koutouloufari, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 30
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a hotel unit of 30 rooms (98 beds) in an amphitheatre location with unobs…
€ 4,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Hersonissos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
€ 400,000
Hotel 33 rooms in Kavrochori, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms
Kavrochori, Greece
Rooms 33
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
€ 850,000
Hotel 42 rooms in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 42 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 42
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a hotel of 42 rooms in Limenas Hersonissos. Total room area 1411sqm and a…
€ 2,500,000
Hotel 23 rooms in Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 23
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a hotel unit in the Municipality of Hersonissos. The hotel is 1760sqm on …
€ 1,400,000
Hotel 39 rooms in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Hotel 39 rooms
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 39
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel in a busy touristic area in Crete, with panoramic views of the sea and the vi…
Price on request
Hotel 73 rooms in Kato Gouves, Greece
Hotel 73 rooms
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 73
Number of floors 3
For sale a hotel 2500 м² near Heraklion city in Crete. The hotel consists of 73 spaciou…
Price on request
Hotel 12 rooms in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 12
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale, that consisting of 12 apartments of 40 sqm each with a capacity of 4 + perso…
Price on request
Hotel 12 rooms in Malia, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Malia, Greece
Rooms 12
Number of floors 1
All our apts are equipped with: Modern and big kitchen closets Refrigerator Electrical table…
€ 1,300,000
Hotel 23 rooms in Stalida, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 23
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1300 sq.m in Stalida. The complex con…
€ 1,800,000
Hotel 16 rooms in Malia, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Malia, Greece
Rooms 16
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale which consist of 16 fully equipped roms. There is also a swimming pool with a…
€ 790,000
Hotel 14 rooms in Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 14
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotelnear the beach in the tourist area of Hersonissos. The hotelsize it is680 sq…
€ 1,800,000
Hotel 19 rooms in Malia, Greece
Hotel 19 rooms
Malia, Greece
Rooms 19
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in an exceptionally developed tourist area with a total area of ​​750 sq.m. o…
€ 1,200,000
Hotel 15 rooms in Malia, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Malia, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 1
A hotel business is suggested for sale in the famous tourist destination of Malia, within Ch…
€ 550,000

Properties features in Heraklion, Greece

commercial property
