Hotels for sale in Heraklion, Greece

Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 54
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a pretty complex on the outskirts of Hersonissos . All roοmshave delightful views o…
€1,65M
Hotel 20 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 20 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 20
Area 1 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Located on t…
€2,00M
Hotel 23 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 23
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
€2,20M
Hotel 24 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Stalida, Greece
Hotel 24 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 24
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a hotel located in 29 km east of Heraklion airport in Crete. The hotel is in the…
€1,40M
Hotel 11 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Hersonissos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale an apartment rental business in Limenas Hersonissos, Heraklion Prefecture…
€900,000
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Koutouloufari, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 30
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a hotel unit of 30 rooms (98 beds) in an amphitheatre location with unobs…
€4,00M
Hotel 8 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Hersonissos, Greece
Hotel 8 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a Unique Mini-Boutique Hotel in Charming Traditional Cretan Village in He…
€1,05M
Hotel 19 rooms with furnishings in Malia, Greece
Hotel 19 rooms with furnishings
Malia, Greece
Rooms 19
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
Old hotel of 750 sq.m. is offered for sale in the Hersonisos region, on of the most tourist …
€399,000
Hotel 33 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kavrochori, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kavrochori, Greece
Rooms 33
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
€850,000
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Koutouloufari, Greece
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 54
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
€2,20M
Hotel 18 rooms with furnishings in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with furnishings
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a hotel 18 apartments in Hersonisos, Crete in one of the most famous tourist des…
€820,000
Hotel 42 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 42 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 42
Area 1 411 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a hotel of 42 rooms in Limenas Hersonissos. Total room area 1411sqm and a…
€2,50M
Hotel 13 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Stalida, Greece
Hotel 13 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale an apartment complex just 35 meters from the sea in a very privileged pos…
€999,000
Hotel 23 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 23
Area 1 760 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a hotel unit in the Municipality of Hersonissos. The hotel is 1760sqm on …
€1,40M
Hotel in Agios Myronas, Greece
Hotel
Agios Myronas, Greece
This is a luxury suite complex for sale in Heraklion Crete. It is set on a hillside location…
€3,00M
Hotel 18 rooms in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 4-storey hotel of 1200sq.m. The property accommodates 18 comfortable apartments, …
Price on request
Hotel 39 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Hotel 39 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 39
Area 1 806 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel in a busy touristic area in Crete, with panoramic views of the sea and the vi…
Price on request
Hotel 73 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Kato Gouves, Greece
Hotel 73 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 73
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a hotel 2500 м² near Heraklion city in Crete. The hotel consists of 73 spacious roo…
Price on request
Hotel 12 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale, that consisting of 12 apartments of 40 sqm each with a capacity of 4 + perso…
Price on request
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Amoudara, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 14
Number of floors 1
For sale is a hotel complex consisting of 14 apartments in an excellent location 215 meters …
Price on request
Hotel 60 rooms with city view, with furnishings in District of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 60 rooms with city view, with furnishings
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 60
Area 2 060 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel for sale in a central location in the city. Consists of Basement floor 170 sq.m. groun…
Price on request
Hotel 12 rooms with city view, with furnishings in Stalida, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms with city view, with furnishings
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 499 m²
Number of floors 1
A hotel is suggested for sale in on a highly developed tourist area just 150 meters from a s…
Price on request
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Malia, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Malia, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 320 square meters in Crete. The hotel is located in a touristic resort v…
€1,64M
Hotel 12 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Malia, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Malia, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
All our apts are equipped with: Modern and big kitchen closets Refrigerator Electrical table…
€1,30M
Hotel 16 rooms with furnishings in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms with furnishings
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 630 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. There are solar panels fo…
€850,000
Hotel 23 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Stalida, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 23
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1300 sq.m in Stalida. The complex con…
€1,80M
Hotel 19 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Stalida, Greece
Hotel 19 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 19
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in Stalida just 100 meters from the sea.The hotel consists of 2 buildings. In…
€650,000
Hotel 16 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Malia, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Malia, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale which consist of 16 fully equipped roms. There is also a swimming pool with a…
€790,000
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 680 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotelnear the beach in the tourist area of Hersonissos. The hotelsize it is680 sq…
€1,80M
Hotel 19 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Malia, Greece
Hotel 19 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Malia, Greece
Rooms 19
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in an exceptionally developed tourist area with a total area of ​​750 sq.m. o…
€1,20M

Property types in Heraklion

