  Realting.com
  Greece
  Region of Crete
  Heraklion Regional Unit
  Hotels

Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece

District of Heraklion
34
Heraklion
34
Malia
11
Limenas Chersonisou
10
18 properties total found
Hotel 54 rooms in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 54 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 54
Number of floors 1
€ 1,650,000
Hotel 20 rooms in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 20 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 20
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Hotel 11 rooms in Hersonissos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 11
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Hotel 30 rooms in Koutouloufari, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 30
Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Hersonissos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Hotel 33 rooms in Kavrochori, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms
Kavrochori, Greece
Rooms 33
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
Hotel 42 rooms in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 42 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 42
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
Hotel 23 rooms in Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 23
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Hotel 39 rooms in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Hotel 39 rooms
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 39
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Hotel 73 rooms in Kato Gouves, Greece
Hotel 73 rooms
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 73
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Hotel 12 rooms in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 12
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel 15 rooms in Pigaidakia, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Pigaidakia, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Hotel 12 rooms in Malia, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Malia, Greece
Rooms 12
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
Hotel 23 rooms in Stalida, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 23
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
Hotel 16 rooms in Malia, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Malia, Greece
Rooms 16
Number of floors 1
€ 790,000
Hotel 16 rooms in Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 16
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
Hotel 19 rooms in Malia, Greece
Hotel 19 rooms
Malia, Greece
Rooms 19
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Hotel 15 rooms in Malia, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Malia, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
