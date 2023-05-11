UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Heraklion Regional Unit
Hotels
Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Hotel 54 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
54
1
€ 1,650,000
Hotel 20 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
20
1
€ 2,000,000
Hotel 11 rooms
Hersonissos, Greece
11
1
€ 900,000
Hotel 30 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
30
1
€ 4,000,000
Hotel 1 room
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
€ 400,000
Hotel 33 rooms
Kavrochori, Greece
33
1
€ 850,000
Hotel 42 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
42
1
€ 2,500,000
Hotel 23 rooms
Analipsi, Greece
23
1
€ 1,400,000
Hotel 39 rooms
Agia Pelagia, Greece
39
3
Price on request
Hotel 73 rooms
Kato Gouves, Greece
73
3
Price on request
Hotel 12 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
12
1
Price on request
Hotel 15 rooms
Pigaidakia, Greece
15
1
€ 1,200,000
Hotel 12 rooms
Malia, Greece
12
1
€ 1,300,000
Hotel 23 rooms
Stalida, Greece
23
1
€ 1,800,000
Hotel 16 rooms
Malia, Greece
16
1
€ 790,000
Hotel 16 rooms
Analipsi, Greece
16
1
€ 1,800,000
Hotel 19 rooms
Malia, Greece
19
1
€ 1,200,000
Hotel 15 rooms
Malia, Greece
15
1
€ 550,000
