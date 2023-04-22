Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of East Mani
  6. Gythio

Commercial real estate in Gythio, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial in Gythio, Greece
Commercial
Gythio, Greece
4 bath 221 m²
€ 220,000
Property Code: 1389 - FOR SALE renovated 5 Bedrooms, on the facade Building of total surfac…
Realting.com
Go