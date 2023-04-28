Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Western Macedonia
  5. demos kozanes
  6. Grevena

Commercial real estate in Grevena, Greece

Commercial 1 room in Grevena, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Grevena, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale business of 367 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial 1 room in Grevena, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Grevena, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 126,000
For sale business of 160 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial 1 room in Grevena, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Grevena, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
For sale business of 1500 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
