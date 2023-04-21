Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Giannitsa, Greece

Platy
1
Polykastro
1
7 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Esovalta, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Esovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale business of 4740 sq.meters in central Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnit…
Commercial 1 room in Damiano, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Damiano, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale a building with an area of 950 sq. m. in northern Greece. The building consists of …
Commercial 1 room in Nisi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nisi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
Available for sale building - warehouse of 27.162 sq.m. and land of 40.014 sq.m. on total ar…
Commercial 1 room in Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale business of 1650 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the fur…
Commercial 1 room in Polykastro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Polykastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale business of 75 sq.meters in North Greece
Commercial 1 room in Palaichori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Palaichori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 520 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Hotel 9 rooms in Methone, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms
Methone, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
For sale hotel of 340 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 2 levels. A view of the …
