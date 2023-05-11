Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit
  5. District of Heraklion
  6. Gazi

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Gazi, Greece

4 properties total found
Hotel 33 rooms in Kavrochori, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms
Kavrochori, Greece
Rooms 33
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
Commercial real estate in Gazi, Greece
Commercial real estate
Gazi, Greece
Rooms 24
Number of floors 1
€ 880,000
Commercial real estate in Amoudara, Greece
Commercial real estate
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 16
Number of floors 4
€ 1,400,000
Commercial 1 room in Amoudara, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
