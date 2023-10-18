Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Florina Regional Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
Hotel in Western Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Western Macedonia, Greece
Area 1 450 m²
For sale hotel complex with a total area of 1450 sq.m in the Florina region. The complex is …
€1,20M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Agios Germanos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Agios Germanos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1450 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has one level. The owners will b…
€1,20M
