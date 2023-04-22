Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  6. Filyro

Commercial real estate in Filyro, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial 1 room in Filyro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Filyro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
The shop with an area of 70 m² for sale in Thessaloniki. There are the office premises …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir