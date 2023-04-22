Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Hotels

Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Evros Regional Unit, Greece

Alexandroupoli
2
demos alexandroupoles
2
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 1 room in Therma, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Therma, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale area of ​​412 sq m - hotel on the island of Samothrace in the northern Aegean. One …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir