Commercial real estate in Evros Regional Unit, Greece

Alexandroupoli
3
demos alexandroupoles
3
3 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in demos alexandroupoles, Greece
Hotel 1 room
demos alexandroupoles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
There is a beautiful hotel for sale situated on the top of a hill in 2.5km from the city cen…
Hotel 1 room in Therma, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Therma, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale area of ​​412 sq m - hotel on the island of Samothrace in the northern Aegean. One …
Commercial 1 room in demos alexandroupoles, Greece
Commercial 1 room
demos alexandroupoles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale corner store in Alexandroupoli 840 sq.m, which consists of basement, ground floor a…
