Pool Shops for sale in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 room in kalybia libadiou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
kalybia libadiou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 820,000
Offer for sale, building located in the rea of Arachova close to Parnassos. 3 different apar…
Commercial in South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
Area 854 m²
€ 4,232,983
A residential complex consisting of seven two-level cottages with an area of 122sq.m each is…
Shop 1 bedroom in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 272 m²
€ 2,500,000
Property Code: 14420 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Shop of total surface 272 sq.m, 2 l…
Commercial 1 room in Gouvia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving the f…
Shop in Athens, Greece
Shop
Athens, Greece
Area 176 m²
€ 280,000
Property Code: 1284 - FOR SALE Side to side Shop of total surface 176 sq.m, 3 levels Nea …
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 270,000
For sale two-level office space in the area of ​​Kesariani. The first floor has an area of ​…
Hotel 14 rooms in Peroulades, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms
Peroulades, Greece
Rooms 14
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale hotel of 340 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a …
Commercial 1 room in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale apartments complex in the city center of Agios Nikolaos! The complex consists of 4 …
Commercial 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
For sale business of 312 sq.meters in Kavala. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Hotel 28 rooms in Platamonas, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 28
Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the…
Commercial real estate in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Commercial real estate
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 365 m²
Floor 2
€ 55,000
Kavala, Center: Business for sale foreign language center, lifelong learning center, IT cent…
Commercial in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 95 m²
€ 667,317
It is offered for sale a commercial premises of 95 sq.m in the center of the Glyfada distric…
