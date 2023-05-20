UAE
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial 1 room
kalybia libadiou, Greece
1
1
€ 820,000
Offer for sale, building located in the rea of Arachova close to Parnassos. 3 different apar…
Recommend
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
854 m²
€ 4,232,983
A residential complex consisting of seven two-level cottages with an area of 122sq.m each is…
Recommend
Shop 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1
272 m²
€ 2,500,000
Property Code: 14420 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Shop of total surface 272 sq.m, 2 l…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Gouvia, Greece
1
1
€ 1,100,000
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving the f…
Recommend
Shop
Athens, Greece
176 m²
€ 280,000
Property Code: 1284 - FOR SALE Side to side Shop of total surface 176 sq.m, 3 levels Nea …
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1
2
€ 270,000
For sale two-level office space in the area of Kesariani. The first floor has an area of …
Recommend
Hotel 14 rooms
Peroulades, Greece
14
1
€ 500,000
For sale hotel of 340 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a …
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Region of Crete, Greece
1
1
Price on request
For sale apartments complex in the city center of Agios Nikolaos! The complex consists of 4 …
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
1
€ 315,000
For sale business of 312 sq.meters in Kavala. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Recommend
Hotel 28 rooms
Platamonas, Greece
28
4
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the…
Recommend
Commercial real estate
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
10
365 m²
2
€ 55,000
Kavala, Center: Business for sale foreign language center, lifelong learning center, IT cent…
Recommend
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
95 m²
€ 667,317
It is offered for sale a commercial premises of 95 sq.m in the center of the Glyfada distric…
Recommend
