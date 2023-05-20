Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Shops for Sale in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 room in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from…
Commercial in Greece, Greece
Commercial
Greece, Greece
€ 1,055,756
The cottage complex is located near Loutraki. The complex consists of 6 stone three-story co…
Commercial 3 bedrooms in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Nea Raidestos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale business of 71 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There is air conditioning …
Commercial 1 room in Analipsi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Business for sale in Crete. It consists of two unfinished maisonettes, 256sqm in total in a …
Commercial 1 room in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale business of 420 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the…
Commercial 1 room in Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnificent view of the city, th…
Commercial in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 996 m²
€ 2,191,191
For sale business of 996 sq.m in Attica. The windows offer city views. The facility has air …
Commercial 1 room in Moires, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Moires, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 495,000
For sale commercial premise in the heart of the Heraklion city. It is located in a commercia…
Commercial 1 room in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Commercial 1 room
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale a restaurant, cafe-bar in the coastal village of Pieria. The restaurant of 150 sq.m…
Commercial 1 room in Skioessa, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale business of 351 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
Hotel in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 300 m²
€ 896,396
For sale on the island of Tasos 12 studios and one-cottage 53 square meters.m, on a plot of …
Commercial 1 room in Exohi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A view of the mountain, t…
