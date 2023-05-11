Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

9 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in Agios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale a hotel situated at 100 metres from the sea on the island of Euboea. The total buil…
Commercial 1 room in Ano Vathia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ano Vathia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,280,000
This hotel is located inAmarynthos,coastal village of the island of Euboea. Located 30 km aw…
Commercial 1 room in Fylla, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Fylla, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
There is provided for sale an under construction building. At this stage it's divided on two…
Hotel 1 room in Agios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
Commercial 1 room in Agios, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 674 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the city, th…
Commercial 1 room in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale business of 614 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There are solar panels for water h…
Hotel 1 room in Eretria, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale is a five-story hotel of 3.900 sq.m in the city of Eretria. The hotel consists of 6…
Hotel 1 room in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
Hotel 1 room in Nea Artaki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale hotel of 2762 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of t…
