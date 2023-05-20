UAE
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
12
455 m²
€ 941,216
For sale hotel with an area of 455 sq.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is located at 3 le…
Recommend
Hotel 16 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
16
3
€ 900,000
We offer for sale a hotel in the tourist resort of the Olympic Riviera. The two-story hotel …
Recommend
Commercial
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,493,994
On the island of Corfu, 15 km from the capital, a business is for sale. On the ground floor …
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1
1
€ 1,600,000
For sale a commercial property with an area of 580 square meters. meters in Thessaloniki. Th…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Kladeos, Greece
1
1
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel of 1734 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
Recommend
Commercial
Greece, Greece
1 600 m²
€ 995,996
Private farm for sale in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The farm functions as an entertainment…
Recommend
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
8
532 m²
€ 388,438
For sale hotel with an area of 532 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The hotel is located at 3 le…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1
1
€ 1,600,000
Three detached houses, 270 sq.m. each, on a plot of 2.300 sq.m., located in Thessaloniki&rsq…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1
1
Price on request
For sale, an operating business - bar-restaurant for 500 seats. It was built in 2008. Its ar…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1
1
€ 650,000
For sale business of 470 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Recommend
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Sykia, Greece
5
5
240 m²
€ 590,720
Property Code: HPS209 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Center for €580.000. This 240 sq. m. Hote…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1
1
€ 90,000
For sale a commercial property of 250sq.m. with an adjacent plot of 5.400sq.m
Recommend
