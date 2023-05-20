Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel 12 bedrooms in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 455 m²
€ 941,216
For sale hotel with an area of 455 sq.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is located at 3 le…
Hotel 16 rooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 16
Number of floors 3
€ 900,000
We offer for sale a hotel in the tourist resort of the Olympic Riviera. The two-story hotel …
Commercial in Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Commercial
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Area 400 m²
€ 1,493,994
On the island of Corfu, 15 km from the capital, a business is for sale. On the ground floor …
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale a commercial property with an area of 580 square meters. meters in Thessaloniki. Th…
Hotel 1 room in Kladeos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kladeos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel of 1734 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
Commercial in Greece, Greece
Commercial
Greece, Greece
Area 1 600 m²
€ 995,996
Private farm for sale in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The farm functions as an entertainment…
Hotel 8 bedrooms in Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 532 m²
€ 388,438
For sale hotel with an area of 532 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The hotel is located at 3 le…
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Three detached houses, 270 sq.m. each, on a plot of 2.300 sq.m., located in Thessaloniki&rsq…
Commercial 1 room in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale, an operating business - bar-restaurant for 500 seats. It was built in 2008. Its ar…
Commercial 1 room in Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale business of 470 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Sykia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
€ 590,720
Property Code: HPS209 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Center for €580.000. This 240 sq. m. Hote…
Commercial 1 room in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale a commercial property of 250sq.m. with an adjacent plot of 5.400sq.m
