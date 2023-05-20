Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Manufacture buildings for Sale in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 511 m²
€ 537,838
For sale is a business complex requiring repair in eastern Crete! The complex consists of 2 …
Commercial 1 room in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale business with 10 bedroom and restaurant in Crete! The front of the building consist…
Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 1 100 m²
€ 1,394,394
Property for sale consisting of 8 apartments and two houses in the Heraklion area of Crete, …
Commercial 1 room in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
Suggested for sale, an unfinished business of 6 apartments in cosmopolitan Elounda, Crete. T…
Hotel 1 room in Nea Kerasia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale a hotel of 700 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel consists of 15 rooms…
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 1 300 m²
€ 2,091,592
For sale hotel in the popular resort of the Olympic Riviera. The five-story hotel has 35 ful…
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
A commercial space of 80 sqm is for sale, in a privileged location of Eastern Thessaloniki. …
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
There is provided for sale two pieces of real estate with total floor area 209 sq.m. in the …
Commercial 1 room in Moschato, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Moschato, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
For sale business of 251 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Commercial 1 room in Irakleio, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Irakleio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leavin…
Hotel 1 room in Gimari, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Gimari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale a small complex of 300 sq.m with a picturesque view, consisting of six apartments, …
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 15,000,000
For sale hotel of 4000 sq.meters in Athens. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leav…
