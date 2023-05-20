Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Manufacture buildings for Sale in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 room in Xanthates, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Xanthates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
Sale business space area of ​​50 sq.m on the ground floor. On the second floor there is a li…
Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 380 m²
€ 647,397
For sale complex 380 sq.m near the sea! The complex consists of two studio-type apartments (…
Commercial 1 room in Samari, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Samari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale business of 4000 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
Hotel 22 rooms in Volos Municipality, Greece
Hotel 22 rooms
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 22
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale is a four-storey hotel in the region of Volos. The hotel is has an area of 805 sq.m…
Hotel 1 room in Psakoudia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 800sq.m located in Sithonia peninsula, Halkidiki. The property …
Hotel 9 rooms in Methone, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms
Methone, Greece
Rooms 9
Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
For sale hotel of 340 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 2 levels. A view of the …
Hotel 13 rooms in Kassandria, Greece
Hotel 13 rooms
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 425 m²
€ 680,000
If you long for spending your holiday in the kingdom of peace and quiet, and yet close to …
Hotel in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Area 625 m²
€ 1,742,993
For sale hotel with an area of 625 square meters.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, the Halkidiki…
Hotel 15 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Small hotel unit for sale in Kalo Chorio, Lassithi.Excellent location, very easy access from…
Commercial in Loutra, Greece
Commercial
Loutra, Greece
Area 209 m²
€ 196,145
Property Code: 4-811 - Building FOR SALE in Pallini Loutra for €200.000. This 209 sq. m. Bui…
Commercial in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Area 270 m²
€ 1,195,195
For sale business of 270 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The win…
Commercial in Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
Area 208 m²
€ 199,000
Property Code: 1513 - FOR SALE Side to side Building of total surface 208 sq.m, on the Gr…
