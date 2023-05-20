Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

demos istiaias-aidepsou
6
Loutra Edipsou
4
Chalkida
3
demos chalkideon
3
Hotel To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in Agios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale a hotel situated at 100 metres from the sea on the island of Euboea. The total buil…
Hotel 1 room in Agios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
Hotel 1 room in Eretria, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale is a five-story hotel of 3.900 sq.m in the city of Eretria. The hotel consists of 6…
Hotel 1 room in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
Hotel 33 rooms in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 33
Number of floors 3
€ 3,800,000
The hotel is located in the area of Evoia, in the ThermalSprings resort of Edipsos, this bea…
Hotel 1 room in Nea Artaki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale hotel of 2762 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of t…
Hotel 1 room in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
For sale hotel of 630 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of th…

Properties features in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

commercial property
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir