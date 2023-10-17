Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Euboea Regional Unit

Commercial real estate in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

Chalkida
25
Municipality of Chalkide
25
Municipality of Istia-Aidipsos
11
Loutra Edipsou
5
Amarynthos
3
Nea Artaki
3
Vasiliko
3
37 properties total found
Manufacture in Sykamino, Greece
Manufacture
Sykamino, Greece
Area 17 000 m²
Sykaminos Oropos SALE Land with an area of 17000 sqm, 17 Acres, sloppy and amphitheater, has…
€950,000
Shop in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Shop
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Retail unit with a total surface of 236.00 sq.m. on the ground floor of a commercial buildin…
€880,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Pissonas, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Pissonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a two-storey store on the island of Evia. The ground floor and the basement include…
€210,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Vasiliko, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Vasiliko, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a three-storey building, consisting of 12 apartments on the Western Cape of Evia. E…
€750,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Artaki, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 105 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving the fur…
€340,000
Commercial 2 rooms with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 400 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving the fur…
€221,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Artaki, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property on the island of Euboea with an area of 1.370sq.m. It is divi…
€1,60M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a commercial property of 90sq.m previously functioned as a store, on the i…
€170,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a 2-storey commercial property on the island of Euboea. It is situated on …
€450,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a commercial property in the town of Chalkida, Euboea. It consists of two …
€280,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Fylla, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Fylla, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale 4 commercial properties with a spacious open-plan area of 900sq.m in the r…
€1,50M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 720 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel situated at 100 metres from the sea on the island of Euboea. The total buil…
€1,80M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a building that currently is under construction. This commercial …
€850,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ano Vathia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ano Vathia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 946 m²
Number of floors 1
This hotel is located inAmarynthos,coastal village of the island of Euboea. Located 30 km aw…
€1,28M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Fylla, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Fylla, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale an under construction building. At this stage it's divided on two…
€250,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Koutourla, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Koutourla, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a beautiful hotel located on the shores of the Aegean Sea on the …
€750,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
€1,20M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 674 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 674 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the city, th…
€2,00M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 614 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 614 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There are solar panels for water h…
€700,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Eretria, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a five-story hotel of 3.900 sq.m in the city of Eretria. The hotel consists of 6…
€1,70M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Amarynthos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Amarynthos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 384 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a complex of 8 apartments in the town of Amarynthos. The apartment…
€360,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Aliveri, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Aliveri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving the fu…
€420,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a plot of land in the Town of Xalkida in which there is a detached…
€450,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
€1,10M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Loutra Gialtron, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Loutra Gialtron, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 080 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a hotel building in the northern part of the island of Evia, in the town of Lutr…
€550,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Avlida Beach, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Avlida Beach, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a unique object in the city of Aulida.A 4-storey villa of 1200 sq.m. with …
€1,20M
Hotel 33 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 33
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
The hotel is located in the area of Evoia, in the ThermalSprings resort of Edipsos, this bea…
€3,80M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel is located in the sedated Spa Resort of the Nothern Euvoia, Loutra Edipsou, which …
€950,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kalamos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kalamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€1,30M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Ilia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Ilia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a seaside complex in Euboea. It is a coastal area of ​​10 acres. Contact w…
€3,00M

