  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Hotels

Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

Ioannina
4
Ioannina Municipality
4
Kastoria
2
Municipality of Kastoria
2
Arta
1
Arta Municipality
1
demos eordaias
1
demos prespon
1
Hotel 1 room in Tsepelovo, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Tsepelovo, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale, a boutique hotel in Ioannina, Epirus region. The 370 sq.m hotel accommodates 6 roo…
Hotel 1 room in Prosvoro, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Prosvoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
A hotel for sale in Northern Greece, 10 km away from the ski. The hotel consists of five flo…
Hotel 1 room in Mesovouni, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Mesovouni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property can be purchase both whole and in parts…
Hotel 1 room in ano pedina, Greece
Hotel 1 room
ano pedina, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
Hotel 21 room in Namata, Greece
Hotel 21 room
Namata, Greece
21 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel of 1350 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has 2 levels. A magnificent view…
Hotel 1 room in Panorama, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Panorama, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent vi…
