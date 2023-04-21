Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia

Commercial real estate in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

demos kozanes
6
Ioannina Municipality
6
Kozani
6
Ioannina
5
Arta
3
Arta Municipality
3
Grevena
3
Kastoria
3
Show more
23 properties total found
Hotel 26 bedrooms in Velvendos, Greece
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Velvendos, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 2,400,000
Property Code: 1324 - FOR SALE 26 Spaces, Hotel of total surface 2000 sq.m, 2 levels Velve…
Hotel 1 room in Tsepelovo, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Tsepelovo, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale, a boutique hotel in Ioannina, Epirus region. The 370 sq.m hotel accommodates 6 roo…
Hotel 1 room in Prosvoro, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Prosvoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
A hotel for sale in Northern Greece, 10 km away from the ski. The hotel consists of five flo…
Commercial 1 room in Lingiades, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Lingiades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale business of 210 sq.meters in Epirus. The owners will be leaving the furniture with …
Commercial 1 room in Chloi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Chloi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale business of 2407 sq.meters in central Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnit…
Hotel 1 room in Skoupa, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skoupa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale luxury mini hotel ina beautiful village in the mountains.A place that is ideal for …
Hotel 1 room in Agios Germanos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Germanos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 1450 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has one level. The owners will b…
Commercial 1 room in Paleokastro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Paleokastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
Winery for sale close to the city of Kozani. The estate of 4500 sq.m. consists of a vineyard…
Commercial 1 room in demos kozanes, Greece
Commercial 1 room
demos kozanes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
A building of 17 apartments and 5 ground floor shops is for sale in the center of Kozani. Th…
Commercial 1 room in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale business of 247 sq.meters in central Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Hotel 1 room in Kallirroi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kallirroi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 3 * hotel - 32 rooms, 50 km from the picturesque town of Metora. Built among mounta…
Commercial 1 room in Grevena, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Grevena, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 126,000
For sale business of 160 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial 1 room in Grevena, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Grevena, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale business of 367 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial 1 room in Grevena, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Grevena, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
For sale business of 1500 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
Hotel 1 room in Kipoi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kipoi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale, a 1000 sq.m hotel located in Kipi (Kipoi) area of the northern part of the Greek m…
Commercial 1 room in Arta Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Arta Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 387,000
For sale business of 560 sq.meters in Epirus. A view of the city opens up from the windows. …
Commercial 1 room in Arta Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Arta Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 144,900
For sale business of 310 sq.meters in Epirus. A view of the city opens up from the windows. …
Hotel 1 room in Mesovouni, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Mesovouni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property can be purchase both whole and in parts…
Commercial 1 room in Mesovouni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Mesovouni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property can be purchase both whole and in parts…
Hotel 1 room in ano pedina, Greece
Hotel 1 room
ano pedina, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
Hotel 21 room in Namata, Greece
Hotel 21 room
Namata, Greece
21 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel of 1350 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has 2 levels. A magnificent view…
Commercial 1 room in Servia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Servia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 70,000
For sale building consisting of reinforced concrete frame in a central plot of 3422 sq.m loc…
Hotel 1 room in Panorama, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Panorama, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent vi…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir