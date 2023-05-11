Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Epanomi

Commercial real estate in Epanomi, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial in Epanomi, Greece
Commercial
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
Realting.com
Go