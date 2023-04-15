Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece

Commercial real estate in Elis Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Pyrgos
7
Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini
5
Ancient Olympia
4
Municipality of Ancient Olympia
4
Municipality of Andritsaina and Krestena
1
Municipality of Ilida
1
18 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Kastro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,590,000
For sale business of 210 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
Commercial 1 roomin Kato Samiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kato Samiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale business of 37000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese
Commercial 1 roomin Lampeti, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Lampeti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale business of 290 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
Hotel 1 roomin Kavouri, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavouri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
Commercial 1 roomin Lampeti, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Lampeti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
For sale business of 52 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fur…
Commercial 2 roomsin Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale business of 226 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
Commercial 1 roomin Korakochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Korakochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale business of 52 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fur…
Commercial 1 roomin Lampeti, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Lampeti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale business of 170 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
Hotel 1 roomin kato panagia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
kato panagia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel of 2391 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
Hotel 1 roomin Kladeos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kladeos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale hotel of 3370 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
Hotel 1 roomin Kladeos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kladeos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel of 1734 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
Commercial 1 roomin Kladeos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kladeos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the f…
Commercialin Dounaika, Greece
Commercial
Dounaika, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
Commercial 1 roomin Kavouri, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kavouri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale business of 77 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fur…
Commercial 1 roomin Makrisia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Makrisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
We offer for sale a shopping center 1150 sq.m. located in the historic area of Ancient Olymp…
Commercial 1 roomin Killini, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Killini, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale business of 110 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
Commercial 1 roomin Killini, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Killini, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale business of 230 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
Commercial 1 roomin Kastro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
Offered for sale a complex of six separate detached houses in Killini area. 5 houses of 43 s…

Properties features in Elis Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir