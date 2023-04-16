Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
  6. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit, Greece

Warehouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 1 bedroomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 1 bedroom
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
€ 53,000
Property Code: 3-887 - Shop FOR SALE in Menemeni Center for €53.000. This 59 sq. m. Shop is…

Properties features in Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir