  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality

Commercial real estate in Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit, Greece

14 properties total found
Investment 1 bedroomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
€ 13,000
Code: 3-1167 - Eleftherio-Kordelio Center FOR SALE Business (Cafe). Price: 13.000 € Απόδο…
Warehouse 1 bedroomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 1 bedroom
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
€ 53,000
Property Code: 3-887 - Shop FOR SALE in Menemeni Center for €53.000. This 59 sq. m. Shop is…
Commercial 1 roomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
A ground floor commercial space of 100 sq.m., locatedat the heart of Menemeni district of Th…
Commercial 1 roomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale commercial premises of 3,000 m² area, near the industrial area of Kalochori, i…
Commercial 1 roomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale business of 368 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial 1 roomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale a 3-level store with a semi-basement, ground floor and 1st floor. The semi-basement…
Commercial 1 roomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale business of 40 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The business is currently rented for 300 …
Commercial 1 roomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
Aprofessionalwarehouse of 180 sqm,located in the area of Thessaloniki’s Lahanagora,is …
Commercial 1 roomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale business of 88 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Commercial 1 roomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale business of 133 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial 1 roomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale business space on a main street of the city total area of 330 sq.m. It consists of …
Commercial 1 roomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale business of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Commercial 1 roomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale business of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Commercial 1 roomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale business of 435 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…

Properties features in Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit, Greece

