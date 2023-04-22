Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Edessa, Greece

Aridea
3
6 properties total found
Hotel 8 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
10 Number of rooms 10 bath Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale hotel of 602 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground floor con…
Hotel 40 rooms in Agios Athanasios, Greece
Hotel 40 rooms
Agios Athanasios, Greece
40 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
For sale hotel of 3500 sq.meters in Pella. The hotel has 3 levels. The owners will be leavin…
Hotel 1 room in Agios Athanasios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Athanasios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale a hotel of 2500 sq m close to one of the most popular ski resorts in Greece. The ho…
Commercial 1 room in Orma, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Orma, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
For sale business, apartment and 2 guesthouses in Orma village of Aridea region. The propert…
Commercial 1 room in Orma, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Orma, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in North Greece. A magnificent view of the mountain, the …
Commercial 4 rooms in Neos Agios Athanasios, Greece
Commercial 4 rooms
Neos Agios Athanasios, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale four small apartments in a complex near the ski resort "Kaimaktsalan". Two arelocat…
