Hotels for sale in Edessa, Greece

Hotel 8 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
10 Number of rooms 10 bath Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale hotel of 602 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground floor con…
Hotel 14 rooms in Samari, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms
Samari, Greece
14 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel, consisting of 2 buildings. The first building "A" was built in 1986, big rep…
Hotel 40 rooms in Agios Athanasios, Greece
Hotel 40 rooms
Agios Athanasios, Greece
40 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
For sale hotel of 3500 sq.meters in Pella. The hotel has 3 levels. The owners will be leavin…
Hotel 1 room in Agios Athanasios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Athanasios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale a hotel of 2500 sq m close to one of the most popular ski resorts in Greece. The ho…
