Seaview Warehouses for Sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kavala
39
Kavala Prefecture
39
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,150,000
Commercial 1 room in gerakine, Greece
Commercial 1 room
gerakine, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Commercial 1 room in Mournies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Mournies, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Hotel 24 rooms in Stalos, Greece
Hotel 24 rooms
Stalos, Greece
Rooms 24
Number of floors 1
€ 2,150,000
Manufacture in Igoumenitsa, Greece
Manufacture
Igoumenitsa, Greece
Area 249 000 m²
€ 200,000
Investment 6 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Investment 6 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 280 m²
€ 50,000
Commercial 1 room in triadi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
triadi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,950,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
Commercial 6 rooms in Koutouloufari, Greece
Commercial 6 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
Hotel 1 room in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 4,300,000
Hotel 1 room in Koumaria, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Koumaria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
