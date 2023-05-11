Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Warehouses

Mountain View Warehouses for Sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kavala
39
Kavala Prefecture
39
Warehouse To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Shop 1 bedroom in Athens, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
€ 45,000
Hotel 25 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 25 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 25
Bathrooms count 25
Area 1 183 m²
€ 3,504,522
Office 2 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Office 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
€ 190,000
Commercial real estate in Peraia, Greece
Commercial real estate
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 27
Bathrooms count 21
Area 2 485 m²
€ 2,508,137
Commercial 1 room in Nea Chrani, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 8,000
Commercial 4 rooms in ampelochori, Greece
Commercial 4 rooms
ampelochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 540,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 770,000
Commercial 7 rooms in Batsi, Greece
Commercial 7 rooms
Batsi, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
Commercial 1 room in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Commercial 1 room in Damiano, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Damiano, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
Commercial 1 room in Kastro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
Commercial 3 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 97 m²
€ 163,265
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir