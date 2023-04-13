Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace

Commercial real estate in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kavala
126
Kavala Prefecture
126
Thassos
7
Alexandroupoli
3
demos alexandroupoles
3
Eleftheroupoli
3
Komotini
3
Komotini Municipality
3
Show more
4 properties total found
Hotelin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
512 m²
€ 700,000
For sale hotel with an area of 512 sq.m in the southwest of Tassos Island. The city in which…
Hotel 1 roomin Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale a hotel complex on the island of Thassos. It consists of 29 rooms and an oficce. Th…
Hotel 18 roomsin Kastro, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms
Kastro, Greece
18 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale ahotel of 512 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The city in which it is located, is th…
Commercial 1 roomin Thassos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. A view of the sea, the mountain…

Properties features in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir