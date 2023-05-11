Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Offices

Pool Offices for Sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kavala
19
Kavala Prefecture
19
Office To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 room in Alinda, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Alinda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,230,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Hotel 1 room in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Office 1 room in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Office 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Floor 2
€ 800,000
Commercial 1 room in alimos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
alimos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Commercial 1 room in Kriopigi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
Commercial 1 room in Kokkini Chani, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kokkini Chani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Shop 1 bedroom in Markopoulo, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 160 m²
€ 320,000
Hotel 1 room in Vanato, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Vanato, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Episkopiana, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Episkopiana, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir