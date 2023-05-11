Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Offices

Seaview Offices for Sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kavala
19
Kavala Prefecture
19
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 4 bedrooms in District of Heraklion, Greece
Commercial 4 bedrooms
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
Hotel in Corfu, Greece
Hotel
Corfu, Greece
Area 36 000 m²
€ 65,405,935
Hotel 1 room in Panorama, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Panorama, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
Commercial real estate in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial real estate
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 25
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Commercial 1 room in Nea Plagia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
Commercial 1 room in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 22,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Commercial 1 room in Svoronos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Svoronos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Hotel in Stalos, Greece
Hotel
Stalos, Greece
€ 950,000
Commercial 1 room in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
