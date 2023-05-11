Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kavala
19
Kavala Prefecture
19
Office To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Office 3 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
€ 107,000
Office 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
€ 150,000
Office 3 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 5
€ 310,000
Office 4 rooms in Drama Municipality, Greece
Office 4 rooms
Drama Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 1
€ 120,000
Office in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Area 30 m²
€ 33,000
Office 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2
€ 45,000
Office 3 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 3
€ 170,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir