  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

27 properties total found
Commercialin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
320 m²
€ 750,000
For sale is a complex consisting of 4 apartments on the magnificent island of Tasos. The com…
Commercialin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
410 m²
€ 1,350,000
For sale is a complex with 3 villas, and a swimming pool of 50 sq.m in Tasos. The villas are…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
190 m²
€ 550,000
Sale of 5 cottages located on a plot of 650 sq.m on the island of Tasos. Four houses with an…
Commercialin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 000 m²
€ 700,000
For sale a complex of commercial premises with an area of 4000 sq.m in Kaval. The complex co…
Hotelin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
318 m²
€ 430,000
For sale hotel with an area of 318 cm. on the outskirts of Tassos. The complex consists of s…
Hotelin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
580 m²
€ 450,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 580 sq.m per o. Thassos. The basement accommodates a kitchen, a…
Commercialin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 400,000
A five-story building for sale, under construction. On each floor there are two apartments o…
Hotelin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
500 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale business with an area of 500 square meters.m on the green o-ve Tasos. The business …
Commercialin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
410 m²
€ 700,000
We offer for sale a business of 410 sq.m per o. Thassos. The building consists of three floo…
Hotelin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
560 m²
€ 1,100,000
It is offered for sale a hotel of 560 sq.m on the island of Tasos. Three-story hotel has 6 a…
Commercialin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
300 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale business of 300 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The windows offer views of the sea, mo…
Hotel 1 roomin Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale a hotel complex on the island of Thassos. It consists of 29 rooms and an oficce. Th…
Commercialin Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Commercial
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
12 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. A view of the sea, the mountain…
Hotel 1 roomin Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 560 sq.m on the island of Thassos. This 3 storey hotel has 6 ap…
Commercial 1 roomin Kastro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
We offer for sale a business property of 410 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The building con…
Hotel 1 roomin Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
For sale a hotel of 500 sq.m, on the emerald island of Thassos. Business consists of one 3-s…
Commercial 1 roomin Thassos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. A view of the sea, the mountain…
Commercial 1 roomin Thassos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
We offer for sale a business property with a total area of 420 sq.m on the island of Thassos…
Commercial 1 roomin Neos Xerias, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neos Xerias, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale a 5-storey building under construction. On each floor there are two apartments of 1…
Hotel 1 roomin Therma, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Therma, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale area of ​​412 sq m - hotel on the island of Samothrace in the northern Aegean. One …
Hotel 1 roomin Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 580 sq.m on the beautiful island of Thassos. Basement of 80 sq.…
Hotel 1 roomin Rachoni, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Rachoni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale hotel of 318 sqm in the island of Thassos. The complex consists of 6 seaview maison…
Hotel 1 roomin Xanthi Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Xanthi Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
The hotel is located in the city of Xanthi and consists of 73 rooms, a restaurant, a recepti…
Commercial 1 roomin Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 5
€ 700,000
For sale business of 4000 sq.meters in Kavala. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Skala Marion, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Skala Marion, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 5 detached houses, situated on a 650 sq.m plot in the island of Thassos. The four h…
Commercial real estatein Prinos, Greece
Commercial real estate
Prinos, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale complex with 3 villas and a swimming pool of 50 sqm in Thassos. The property is bea…
Commercial real estatein Skala Potamias, Greece
Commercial real estate
Skala Potamias, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Complex of four houses is for sale in beautiful Thassos. It consists of 2 two-storey apartme…

