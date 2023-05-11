Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Real estate for investment

Pool Investment Properties for Sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kavala
8
Kavala Prefecture
8
Investment To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel 26 bedrooms in Velvendos, Greece
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Velvendos, Greece
Bedrooms 26
Area 2 000 m²
€ 2,400,000
Manufacture in Kriopigi, Greece
Manufacture
Kriopigi, Greece
Area 6 669 m²
€ 483,032
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
Manufacture in Pefkochori, Greece
Manufacture
Pefkochori, Greece
Area 4 553 m²
€ 241,516
Commercial 1 room in Polygyros, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
Commercial 1 room in Nea Efesos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
Commercial 1 room in Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
Shop 3 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Shop 3 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 251,177
Commercial 1 room in Kato Gouves, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir