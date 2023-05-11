Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Real estate for investment

Seaview Investment properties for Sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kavala
8
Kavala Prefecture
8
Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment in Kastro, Greece
Investment
Kastro, Greece
€ 1,499,999
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir