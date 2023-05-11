Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

8 properties total found
Investment in Thassos, Greece
Investment
Thassos, Greece
€ 285,000
Investment 15 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Investment 15 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 4
€ 550,000
Investment in Potos, Greece
Investment
Potos, Greece
€ 320,000
Investment 1 bedroom in Kallirachi, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Kallirachi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
€ 35,000
Investment 5 bedrooms in Skala Marion, Greece
Investment 5 bedrooms
Skala Marion, Greece
Bedrooms 5
€ 350,000
Investment 8 bedrooms in Rachoni, Greece
Investment 8 bedrooms
Rachoni, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
€ 130,000
Investment in Megalos Prinos, Greece
Investment
Megalos Prinos, Greece
€ 200,000
Investment in Kastro, Greece
Investment
Kastro, Greece
€ 1,499,999
