  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Hotelin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
580 m²
€ 450,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 580 sq.m per o. Thassos. The basement accommodates a kitchen, a…
Hotelin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
500 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale business with an area of 500 square meters.m on the green o-ve Tasos. The business …
Hotel 1 roomin Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale a hotel complex on the island of Thassos. It consists of 29 rooms and an oficce. Th…
Hotel 1 roomin demos alexandroupoles, Greece
Hotel 1 room
demos alexandroupoles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
There is a beautiful hotel for sale situated on the top of a hill in 2.5km from the city cen…
Hotel 1 roomin Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
For sale a hotel of 500 sq.m, on the emerald island of Thassos. Business consists of one 3-s…
Hotel 1 roomin Therma, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Therma, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale area of ​​412 sq m - hotel on the island of Samothrace in the northern Aegean. One …
Hotel 1 roomin Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 580 sq.m on the beautiful island of Thassos. Basement of 80 sq.…

