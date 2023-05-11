Hotels for sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

UAE
25 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
14
14
€ 1,200,000
Hotel 21 room
Skala Potamias, Greece
21
481 m²
3
€ 1,400,000
Hotel 6 rooms
Sotiras, Greece
6
450 m²
2
€ 450,000
Hotel 11 rooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
11
650 m²
3
€ 1,750,000
Hotel 17 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
17
724 m²
7
€ 1,200,000
Hotel 18 rooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
18
484 m²
4
€ 750,000
Hotel 15 rooms
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
15
650 m²
€ 2,500,000
Hotel 7 rooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
7
377 m²
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Skala Sotiros, Greece
12
€ 440,000
Hotel
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
€ 3,300,000
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
19
€ 900,000
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1
2
Price on request
Hotel 1 room
demos alexandroupoles, Greece
1
1
Price on request
Hotel 18 rooms
Kastro, Greece
18
1
€ 700,000
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1
3
€ 1,100,000
Hotel 1 room
Thassos, Greece
1
1
€ 480,000
Hotel 1 room
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
1
2
€ 2,000,000
Hotel 1 room
Therma, Greece
1
1
€ 500,000
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1
1
€ 450,000
Hotel 1 room
Rachoni, Greece
1
1
€ 430,000
Hotel 1 room
Xanthi Municipality, Greece
1
1
€ 3,500,000
Hotel 1 room
Xanthi Municipality, Greece
1
1
€ 3,800,000
Hotel 27 rooms
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
27
1
€ 1,600,000
Hotel 1 room
Komotini Municipality, Greece
1
1
€ 2,200,000
Hotel 14 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
14
2
€ 900,000
