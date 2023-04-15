Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Drymos

Commercial real estate in Drymos, Greece

5 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Drymos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Drymos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
The total area of the plot is 15 acres and the built area is estimated at 1000-1200 sq.m. wh…
Commercial 1 roomin Melissochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Melissochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,200,000
For sale is an estate of 4530 sqm on the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The complex, built on a pl…
Commercial 1 roomin Melissochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Melissochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale business of 0 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Commercial 1 roomin Melissochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Melissochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale a commersial property in Thessaloniki.The property has an area of 45 sq.m including…
Commercial 1 roomin Melissochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Melissochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale a commercial space of 500 sq m in the Oreokastro area, Thessaloniki. It consists of…
