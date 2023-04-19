Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona
  6. Drapetsona

Commercial real estate in Drapetsona, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial 1 roomin Drapetsona, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Drapetsona, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Incomplete building 1.170 sq.m. in a plot of 550 sq.m. of investment interest in Keratsini a…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir