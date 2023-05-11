Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Ierapetra

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in District of Ierapetra, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial 1 room in Makrygialos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir