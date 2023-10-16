Hotels for sale in District of Heraklion, Greece

UAE
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
54
1 000 m²
1
For sale a pretty complex on the outskirts of Hersonissos . All roοmshave delightful views o…
€1,65M
Recommend
Hotel 20 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
20
1 150 m²
1
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Located on t…
€2,00M
Recommend
Hotel 23 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Analipsi, Greece
23
1 000 m²
1
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
€2,20M
Recommend
Hotel 24 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Stalida, Greece
24
1 000 m²
1
For sale is a hotel located in 29 km east of Heraklion airport in Crete. The hotel is in the…
€1,40M
Recommend
Hotel 11 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
11
480 m²
1
Suggested for sale an apartment rental business in Limenas Hersonissos, Heraklion Prefecture…
€900,000
Recommend
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Koutouloufari, Greece
30
1 400 m²
1
Suggested for sale a hotel unit of 30 rooms (98 beds) in an amphitheatre location with unobs…
€4,00M
Recommend
Hotel 8 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
8
400 m²
1
Suggested for sale a Unique Mini-Boutique Hotel in Charming Traditional Cretan Village in He…
€1,05M
Recommend
Hotel 19 rooms with furnishings
Malia, Greece
19
750 m²
1
Old hotel of 750 sq.m. is offered for sale in the Hersonisos region, on of the most tourist …
€399,000
Recommend
Hotel 33 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kavrochori, Greece
33
800 m²
1
For sale hotel of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
€850,000
Recommend
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Koutouloufari, Greece
54
2 000 m²
1
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
€2,20M
Recommend
Hotel 18 rooms with furnishings
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
18
900 m²
1
For sale is a hotel 18 apartments in Hersonisos, Crete in one of the most famous tourist des…
€820,000
Recommend
Hotel 42 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
42
1 411 m²
1
Suggested for sale a hotel of 42 rooms in Limenas Hersonissos. Total room area 1411sqm and a…
€2,50M
Recommend
Hotel 13 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Stalida, Greece
13
440 m²
1
Suggested for sale an apartment complex just 35 meters from the sea in a very privileged pos…
€999,000
Recommend
Hotel 23 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Analipsi, Greece
23
1 760 m²
1
Suggested for sale a hotel unit in the Municipality of Hersonissos. The hotel is 1760sqm on …
€1,40M
Recommend
Hotel
Agios Myronas, Greece
This is a luxury suite complex for sale in Heraklion Crete. It is set on a hillside location…
€3,00M
Recommend
Hotel 18 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
18
1 200 m²
1
For sale a 4-storey hotel of 1200sq.m. The property accommodates 18 comfortable apartments, …
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 39 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agia Pelagia, Greece
39
1 806 m²
3
For sale hotel in a busy touristic area in Crete, with panoramic views of the sea and the vi…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 73 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Kato Gouves, Greece
73
2 500 m²
3
For sale a hotel 2500 м² near Heraklion city in Crete. The hotel consists of 73 spacious roo…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 12 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
12
350 m²
1
Hotel for sale, that consisting of 12 apartments of 40 sqm each with a capacity of 4 + perso…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Amoudara, Greece
14
1
For sale is a hotel complex consisting of 14 apartments in an excellent location 215 meters …
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 60 rooms with city view, with furnishings
District of Heraklion, Greece
60
2 060 m²
4
Hotel for sale in a central location in the city. Consists of Basement floor 170 sq.m. groun…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 12 rooms with city view, with furnishings
Stalida, Greece
12
499 m²
1
A hotel is suggested for sale in on a highly developed tourist area just 150 meters from a s…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Malia, Greece
14
320 m²
1
For sale a hotel of 320 square meters in Crete. The hotel is located in a touristic resort v…
€1,64M
Recommend
Hotel 12 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Malia, Greece
12
470 m²
1
All our apts are equipped with: Modern and big kitchen closets Refrigerator Electrical table…
€1,30M
Recommend
Hotel 16 rooms with furnishings
Agia Pelagia, Greece
16
630 m²
1
For sale hotel of 630 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. There are solar panels fo…
€850,000
Recommend
Hotel 23 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Stalida, Greece
23
1 300 m²
1
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1300 sq.m in Stalida. The complex con…
€1,80M
Recommend
Hotel 19 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Stalida, Greece
19
500 m²
1
Hotel for sale in Stalida just 100 meters from the sea.The hotel consists of 2 buildings. In…
€650,000
Recommend
Hotel 16 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Malia, Greece
16
500 m²
1
Hotel for sale which consist of 16 fully equipped roms. There is also a swimming pool with a…
€790,000
Recommend
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Analipsi, Greece
14
680 m²
1
For sale a hotelnear the beach in the tourist area of Hersonissos. The hotelsize it is680 sq…
€1,80M
Recommend
Hotel 19 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Malia, Greece
19
750 m²
1
Hotel for sale in an exceptionally developed tourist area with a total area of 750 sq.m. o…
€1,20M
Recommend
